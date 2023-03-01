Kinky Maid Café Where Patrons Are Called ‘Master’ Referred To As Hooters For Incels

Videos by OutKick

A ‘Maid Café’ known to some haters as the Hooters of England is under fire for being a little too kinky. But guess what? Business is booming and the haters can shove it, says manager Vic Littley!

“Customers have stuck by us since the media attention,” Vic told Jam Press. “We have become a lot busier since, and are currently hiring more staff to help out.”

The establishment in question is known as Animaid Café, in Manchester, England, and it’s pretty much how it sounds. A quaint little coffee shop filled with girls wearing maid outfits who apparently call their patrons “master” and cater to their each and every need.

The Japanese-inspired eatery specializes in sweet treats such as milkshakes, those stupid bubble teas and ice cream sundaes, and is very popular with the locals.

Animaid Café fires back at being referred to as kinkier Hooters.

Well, except Manchester councilwoman Joanne Harding, who hates the joint and has even referred to it as a “Hooters for incels.” A quick Google search tells me that an incel is a male who considers himself unable to attract women sexually.

Doesn’t seem very American to me, but whatever.

Harding also called the place a “flesh crawl,” and blasted the establishment for it’s strict “no-touching” rule.

“A maid café. No touching or asking to touch the maids,” she said, ”We have a gender-based violence strategy and ask, ‘Is this ok?’”

Evidently, the outrage has only boosted business. Sorry, Joanne.

Not only did manager Vic come out and say the media attention has people flocking to the café, but the store’s official Instagram account recently posted a ‘Help Wanted!’ listing on it’s page.

“A bad situation has turned into something more positive,” Littley added. “Attention from the [councilor] made us want to improve our service.”

Win-win!