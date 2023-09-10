Kindergarten Teacher Suspended After A Parent Stumbled Upon Pictures Of Her Modeling Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

Controversy has hit a kindergarten class in Krasnoyarsk, Russia after pictures of a 29-year-old substitute teacher modeling lingerie were uncovered by one of the parents.

Anastasia Krasilnikova has been suspended after a parent stumbled upon her side gig. She had been supplementing her income as a “model who posts pictures in provocative lingerie” prior to the parent coming across her after hours activities.

The discovery of the pictures led some parents – let’s be honest here some of the moms – to contact her bosses and demand that she be fired. She will remain on suspension until an investigation into the matter has been concluded.

♨️The hottest SUPERVISOR of the KINDERGARTEN in Krasnoyarsk, RUSSIA 🇷🇺 Krasilnikova Anastasia. The lady has been running an educational institution for young children for the past three years. https://t.co/ZJvGB7L1hE — Anna (@annaban86699170) September 4, 2023

The upset moms calling for Anastasia’s job claim that her modeling gig shows a “complete disregard for her role, responsibilities, and moral image.”

They also claim that the teacher posing for pictures in lingerie is also “unbecoming conduct” of someone in her position.

The Kindergarten Teacher Who Models Lingerie Does Have Some Supporters

Despite the backlash, Anastasia does have some supporters. Those who don’t see what she does outside of the classroom as having any impact on what happens in the classroom.

A single mom by the name of Olga had this to say about the controversy, “She can do whatever she wants after work hours, as long as it doesn’t affect the children’s well-being. Let her be.”

Another supportive mother said, “Her personal life is her own business. At work, what matters is her performance, as long as her personal life doesn’t interfere with kindergarten hours.”

The back-and-forth isn’t getting to Anastasia Krasilnikova. She’s not sweating it or putting any extra thought into it at all. She’s ready to get back to work.

She said, “I won’t waste energy on comments. I’ll return to work on Monday, and we’ll see what happens.”

That doesn’t sound like the answer from someone who is planning on changing anything. She’s going to shape young minds during the day and model lingerie at night.