Kim Kardashian Trolls Kendall Jenner’s NBA Dating History With ‘Starting 5’ Shirt

“Keeping up with the Kardashian” often means knowing which celebrity they’ve been boning lately.

A throughline with the Kardashian/Jenner sisters is their knack for dating NBA players, namely little sister Kendall Jenner, whose starting lineup of exes could band together and probably win gold at the FIBA Championships.

Kim Kardashian, the most famous of the bunch for unspeakable reasons, perfectly trolled her little sister with a “Starting 5” shirt worn during a TikTok filmed with daughter, North West.

Kim K. and North bonded on camera during the Sunday dance-along, but viewers were distracted by Kim’s shirt.

The garment, which literally read “Kendall Starting 5” showcased the young Jenner’s photo surrounded by players Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, Devin Booker, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

It was a funny gag, somehow unexpected by the always-controversial Kim.

Kim Kardashian seen wearing a shirt of all of Kendall Jenner’s EX boyfriends pic.twitter.com/mmFhbbt38F — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 6, 2023



Kim Kardashian wears T-shirt of sister Kendall Jenner surrounded by five of her NBA-playing ex-boyfriends pic.twitter.com/aRYRVbrydj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 6, 2023

Kim K.’s got her own NBA skeletons in the closet. She famously married former New Jersey Nets center Kris Humphries — a marriage that lasted 72 days.

Khloe Kardashian infamously sabotaged Lamar Odom’s career in 2016 after immersing the poor Lakers star into the spotlight.

Out of Jenner’s starting five, three of those players are still relevant.

Poor Blake Griffin got relegated to backup duties in Boston this season, while Ben Simmons seemingly suffered a career-changing back injury in 2020. Hopefully, it had nothing to do with Kendall.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 20: Kendall Jenner watches Blake Griffin during the Los Angeles Clippers Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)