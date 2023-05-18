Incredibly Sinister ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Trailer Drops, Leonardo DiCaprio Appears In Prime Form

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” is out, and it’s even better than expected.

The Martin Scorsese film, which faces expectations as the best film of 2023, is based on a great book of the same name from author David Grann.

Grann’s book and the movie cover the horrifying true story of the Osage people in Oklahoma during the 1920s. The Osage became an incredibly wealthy group of Native Americans due to oil money, but soon after amazing wealth and power in their region, members of Osage Nation started mysteriously dying.

A massive investigation was launched, and you can pinpoint the birth of the FBI to the events that played out in Oklahoma.

Now, Scorsese and DiCaprio will bring movie fans the chilling story.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” looks incredible.

We’ve been hearing about this film for years, and we finally have a trailer for it. Expectations are already through the roof.

Hype is only going to go higher after this trailer spreads all over the internet. The preview is bone-chilling, especially if you know the full story. I won’t spoil it here, but you should all read the book before the October 6 release date.

It’s the best book I’ve read in years.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” trailer released. (Credit: Apple TV+)

The cast is also outrageously stacked. DiCaprio is joined by Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, who recently won an Oscar, John Lithgow and country music singer Sturgill Simpson all have roles in the film.

Jesse Plemons is an incredible talent, and he deserves way more attention than he gets. Hopefully, “Killers of the Flower Moon” shoots him up to the next level.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” faces huge expectations. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Scorsese pulled out all the stops for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and it looks like it paid off. Apple has deep pockets, paid for an A-list cast and didn’t hold back with the film’s production value. Now, we sit and wait for October 6. There’s a very real chance it turns out to be the film of the year, and wouldn’t shock anyone if it cleaned up during awards season.