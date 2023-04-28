New Look At Leonardo DiCarpio In Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Released

Videos by OutKick

Movie fans have another look at Leonardo DiCarpio’s upcoming movie “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The film from Martin Scorsese is based on an incredible book of the same name from David Grann. The book and film both follow the incredible and horrifying true story of the Osage people in Oklahoma during the 1920s. The Native American community was immensely rich and powerful due to its oil, and when people started mysteriously dying, an investigation was launched to find out what the hell was going on.

The book is hands down one of the best books you can read if you’re into true crime and history. The film, which comes October 6, is viewed as a potential award powerhouse for 2023.

Even though there’s no trailer yet, there have been a few promo images that show DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and Robert De Niro as Robert Hale.

First look at Robert De Niro alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon 📷 pic.twitter.com/6aeH9OUbK8 — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) April 27, 2023

#BREAKING – a new still from Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released 📷 pic.twitter.com/wtUofsyEUu — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) April 27, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio should be excellent in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

I truly can’t sing the praises of the book enough. It’s addicting. You simply can’t read one chapter of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and put it down.

I won’t spoil anything as it would then ruin the movie, but the investigation into the deaths of several Osage Nation members is nothing short of shocking and jarring. It actually played a huge role in the formation of the FBI.

Now, DiCaprio has teamed up with an all-time great director in Martin Scorsese to bring the story to life.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The film comes out October 6. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

The cast is also loaded. DiCaprio and De Niro are joined by Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser fresh off winning an Oscar, John Lithgow and country music star Sturgill Simpson will even make an appearance. It’s a powerhouse lineup of talent.

I know the promo pictures aren’t much, but it should help wet the whistle. Expectations are through the roof, and people are definitely fired up.

The hype is overwhelming for Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Hopefully, a trailer drops soon. There’s a very real chance Leonardo DiCaprio could, once again, find himself hoisting up an Oscar after “Killers of the Flower Moon” hits theaters. It should be an epic ride starting October 6.