Early Reviews For Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Indicate It’s One Of The Best Movies Ever Made

Videos by OutKick

Reviews are rolling in for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the early indication is the Leonardo DiCaprio film is going to be amazing.

The film tells the story of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s as wealthy members of the community start mysteriously dying.

The story became famous after David Grann wrote a book about the tragic and heartbreaking events that unfolded right around 100 years ago.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets incredible early reviews. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Now, Martin Scorsese has teamed up with DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to bring the story of the Osage Nation to the big screen.

The film premiered Saturday at Cannes, and the early reviews are through the roof for the three and a half hour long movie.

Huge 9 minute ovation and counting for Scorsese and his stars of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/u6xM84xdQR — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 20, 2023

“Killers of the Flower Moon” faces monster expectations after the early reviews.

The highly-anticipated film currently has a 96% rating after 27 reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s an outrageously high score that puts it among the best films ever made.

The film doesn’t premiere until October, and it’s already being grouped with the greatest stories ever told on film.

Stop and think about how outrageous that is. Expectations were already high for the film, and things are now officially at a whole new level.

The movie tells a horrifically evil and tragic tale.

Without spoiling anything, the story of what happened to members of the Osage Nation is one of pure evil, terror and tragedy.

The Osage Nation became very wealthy due to owning oil rights in Oklahoma. That money gave them immense power few in the country could even dream of.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” tells the story of the Osage Nation. (Credit: Apple TV+)

As readers of the book and fans of history know, it didn’t take long for members to start dying off without explanation or for them to be killed in violent manners without suspects being caught. A massive investigation was launched and the entire situation helped give birth to the FBI.

The book is definitely one of the best I’ve ever read. Now, it looks like “Killers of the Flower Moon” will also be an all-time great movie.

At the very least, the movie with DiCaprio leading the way faces almost impossible expectations. Anything less than an incredible movie won’t be tolerated.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is slated to premiere widely in the USA starting October 20. It will later stream on Apple TV+. As a history buff and movie fan, I can’t wait. It sounds like it’s going to be epic.