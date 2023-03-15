Kiké Hernandez Gets Free Wipes In Case He Craps Himself Again

Videos by OutKick

It’s important to be prepared, and Kiké Hernández is as prepared as you can get.

After the Boston Red Sox utility man recently admitted to accidentally sharting himself on the field, DUDE Wipes sent him thousands of their flushable wipes. Just in case it ever happens again.

You’ve got to love opportunistic marketing.

Thanks to the guys @DUDEwipes I’m prepared for my next shart attack! Cuz 💩 happens!! pic.twitter.com/lwxOLQaGow — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) March 14, 2023

The embarrassing incident happened during the 2020 National League Division Series when Hernández was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. While serving as a designated hitter, he accidentally crapped his pants. Hernández blamed it on the antibiotics.

But you know what? We’ll let him explain it.

Kudos to Hernández for even admitting this. But hey, at least he got some free stuff out of it!

And DUDE Wipes had some fun with it, too.

Ask him nicely he may share — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) March 14, 2023

we're good at this sh*t — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) March 14, 2023

Hernández signed a one-year, $10 million contract extension with the Red Sox in September

He will likely be the team’s starting shortstop on Opening Day.

“He’s a good shortstop, man,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He’s a good shortstop. I know his goals and I can see it because he is a great defender.”

As a utility man, Hernández has bounced around everywhere from center field to shortstop to second base.

“I’ve always said I’m an infielder that can play outfield. It’s what comes naturally to me and I think my instincts are way better suited to the infield,” he said. “Unfortunately, the only position I’ve really gotten to play on a daily basis was center field here…. I think that’s why people think that center field might be my best position, but I do believe shortstop could be that, and I’m looking forward to proving it.”

So the 31-year-old has high hopes for 2023.

And hopefully, for Boston’s sake, he’s not full of sh-t.