Kiké Hernandez Admits He S*** His Pants On the Field During the Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernandez just admitted that he had about the worst possible experience on the field during the 2020 postseason.

The Red Sox social media people asked newly reunited teammates Justin Turner and Hernandez about their most embarrassing moment on a baseball field.

Most players have had some kind of ugly error, base running mistake or maybe a uniform malfunction.

Kiké Hernandez though?

Well as a member of the World Series winning 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers, he had an extremely unfortunate bathroom related incident during the NLDS.

The details are, uh, graphic.

Yeah, that sounds absolutely awful.

Hernandez did recover to hit one of the postseason’s biggest home runs in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Braves. With the Dodgers trailing 3-2, he launched a tying solo shot off reliever A.J. Minter.

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 18: Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tosses his bat after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the NLCS between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Hernandez’s Embarrassing Moment

Only Kiké Hernandez would be willing to admit to something this embarrassing.

In an effort to do thorough, comprehensive reporting, a check of his 2020 NLDS statistics show that he appeared, and struck out, in all three games against the Padres.

However, he mentioned that he was leading off an inning, DH’ing, and that it was coming off a big out.

That narrows the situation down significantly.

And sure enough, in Game 1 of the 2020 NLDS, with the game tied 1-1, Dustin May got a big strikeout to end the top of the 6th. Hernandez then led off the bottom of the 6th inning.

And what do you know, he struck out.

So here’s the video of Kiké Hernandez, on the field, taking an at bat, having pooped in his pants.

You’re welcome.