Kiefer Sutherland’s New TV Series Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender

Kiefer Sutherland’s upcoming Paramount+ series “Rabbit Hole” looks like it has some potential.

Sutherland starred for years as Jack Bauer in “24,” which was an absolutely awesome series back in the day. It was the perfect series for Americans during the GWOT. People couldn’t get enough of it.

Now, he’ll pivot just a shade but stay in the same general area with “Rabbit Hole.”

Will “Rabbit Hole” with Kiefer Sutherland be a hit? (Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Paramount+ describes the series as, “Kiefer Sutherland stars as John Weir in the new series Rabbit Hole, where nothing is what it seems. A master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, Weir must use all the resources at his disposal when he’s framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.”

While the preview doesn’t give away too much, it is incredibly fast-paced, fun and intriguing.

Will “Rabbit Hole” with Kiefer Sutherland be a big hit?

On the surface, “Rabbit Hole” looks very intriguing. As I’ve said many times before, I’m a huge sucker for mysterious content, especially if it deals with espionage.

Kiefer Sutherland’s latest project looks right up the alley of people fascinated by this subject matter. There’s a lot to be optimistic about.

Americans are craving great non-woke content. Viewers just want to be entertained. Anything that can accomplish that will draw eyeballs. Plus, Paramount+ has a great track record of outstanding series. “1883,” “1923,” “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown” are all elite shows. Taylor Sheridan crafted those, and not “Rabbit Hole,” but Paramount+ is known for high quality TV.

Kiefer Sutherland stars in “Rabbit Hole.” (Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The only real red flag is Sutherland’s game has fallen off a shade. He was the face of “Lone Survivor,” which was supposed to be a mega-hit for ABC. It was unwatchable after the first episode. It was unbelievably bad.

If “Rabbit Hole” is anything like that trash series, it won’t last long.

“Rabbit Hole” is an upcoming Paramount+ series. (Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Hopefully, Paramount+ gives people the goods with Kiefer Sutherland and this mysterious drama. At the very least, it’ll be worth giving a shot when it premieres March 26.