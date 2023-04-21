Kickboxer Beaten So Violently He Pukes His Guts Out All Over The Mat

Videos by OutKick

Ever been hit so hard, so many times that you puked your guts out uncontrollably? Yes? Then you now have something in common with one kickboxer who lost his lunch all over the mat earlier this week.

The nasty scene unfolded during a Petchyindee event between some cats named Praewpraw and Dokmaipa over in Thailand.

According to boots on the ground, it was a pretty even fight before things took this disgusting turn in the third round.

Dokmaipa was in control of the fight until Praewpraw found that left cross over his jab and start pouring on him, mixing left cross and knee to the body.

Making Dokmaipa puke on the mat.

Nasty finish. pic.twitter.com/FDdTNIlsp1 — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) April 20, 2023

Kickboxer Dokmaipa pukes everywhere after vicious blows

Yep — and that’s why I stay out of the ring. Well, that and the fact that I’d get murdered within three seconds, but this is a close second.

Brutal couple of blows there and just a terrible ending. It never feels great to puke your guts out, but at least when I did (do?) it I was alone in my college bathroom with my head over the toilet. Just me and my shame.

Not this guy, though. He gets the crap beat out of him so violently that he loses his lunch in front of every one. Humiliating.

Luckily for everyone involved, the ref called game right when the puke started flying and it was the last match of the night. No harm, no foul.

Tough few minutes ahead for the janitors, though. Good thing they don’t work for United — they’d probably make Dokmaipa get on his hands and knees and scrub all night!