Kick Streamer Offers Gift Cards To Prostitute, Has Them Stolen By Her On A Livestream

A Kick streamer by the name SweaterGxd had the perfect plan for all of the gift cards he had collecting dust. He would offer them to a prostitute, instead of money, and see if he got any takers. What could possibly go wrong?

He started a livestream, then drove around Los Angeles looking for a lady of the night to offer his gift cards to. The whole purpose was to see if any of the ladies would accept the gift cards without checking or knowing for sure if they even had a balance.

One of the women he approached, while 4,000 people tuned in, decided she wanted a closer look at the gift cards. The Kick streamer was hesitant at first to hand them over.

After asking if she was planning to steal them, and being assured that she wasn’t, SweaterGxd gave her a closer look at the cards. She then grabbed them all out of his hands and walked away.

SweaterGxd took a second to gather himself before he decided to get out of his car and attempt to retrieve the stolen gift cards. He didn’t get far before realizing that was a bad idea.

He unbuckled his seatbelt, opened the door, and took a peak in his side mirror. That’s when he noticed that the suspected prostitute was packing.

He quickly shut the door and said “Wait, nah she got a gun. Ah, hell no.” He then drove off in a hurry.

Kick Streamer SweaterGxd was robbed live on stream by a prostitute pic.twitter.com/fgh2yxoVna — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 26, 2023

Doing Anything For Attention As A Kick Streamer Is One Way To Have A Prostitute Steal From You

Consider this a lesson learned on his part. Prostitutes won’t accept gift cards with unknown balances on them in exchange for their services.

However, they will snatch all them, call you a motherf*cker, and walkaway like it’s nobody’s business. Oh and don’t try to come get them.

I don’t know how he was expecting this to all go down, but it was never going to end well. Losing a few gift cards was probably the best case scenario.