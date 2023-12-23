German Content Creator Spots Her Former Teacher Viewing Her Livestream

Videos by OutKick

There are countless former-teacher-turned-content creator success stories out there. But teachers aren’t just showing up on the receiving end the paywall transactions.

There are more than a few who are throwing their teaching salaries away paying for content. They somehow keep ending up paying for content from their former students.

German real estate agent Kate Peaches, who does OnlyFans on the side as an escape from her day job, had one such encounter. One of her former teachers wound up being spotted on one of her livestreams on the platform.

During a recent livestream, the 26-year-old recognized one of the viewers. It turned out the familiar viewer was her former high school math teacher.

Obviously this makes for an interesting situation. Showing up as a subscriber is one thing, ending up as one of the viewers on a livestream makes things that much more awkward.

“It was pretty intense at first,” Peaches said of the livestream discovery. “The whole thing was visibly uncomfortable for him and for me too.”

Despite the awkwardness experienced with recognizing one another on the livestream, the two caught up during a video chat after it ended. The conversation eased the tension.

“We talked for a long time about how our lives have developed,” the content creator explained. “In the end, we actually had a really cool and relaxed video call. That was a really crazy feeling.”

Peaches had another run-in with the teacher a couple of days later. Oddly enough, this one in the wild out at the grocery store not far from her apartment.

“Suddenly behind me in the checkout line was a man with whom I had chatted intimately two days before,” she explained.

“He was really nice and even told me where he lived – just a few streets away from me. Of course, I didn’t give away my address.”

That, in all likelihood, was a good idea.

Although, showing up behind you in line at the grocery store coincidentally a couple of days after appearing on your livestream could mean he already has your address.

Be careful out there Ms. Peaches.