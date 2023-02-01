Michigan State Player Sentenced For Role In Tunnel Beatdown

Videos by OutKick

Michigan State football player Khary Crump has learned his fate after participating in the infamous tunnel beatdown against Michigan.

Crump was one of seven players charged for their roles in the attack on a pair of Wolverines players following a game this past season.

I’ll never forget the day Michigan State fans defended their team jumping Michigan players and using their helmets as weapons because the Michigan players went back to their locker room early.



He was originally charged felonious assault, but ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling.

The DB for the Spartans was sentenced to 12 months probation and 80 hours of community service for his actions.

If he completes his probation and community service without any issues, the charges will be dropped from his record.

Other players involved with the situation are expected to have their cases dropped in return for community service and other conditions, according to The Associated Press.

Khary Crump got off pretty easy.

All things considered, Crump got off without any serious punishment. If he manages to complete all the conditions without further issues, the entire situation will disappear.

Considering he was originally facing a felony charge, he ended up not skating from any serious punishment.

However, he’s still not out of hot water with the Big Ten. Crump has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season for his bonehead actions.

So, he might not be in much trouble with the law, but he still won’t be on a football field anytime soon.

Michigan has also committed to changing its tunnel system due to the issues that happened against MSU. The last thing anyone wants is another brutal melee.

Hopefully, Khary Crump learned his lesson and college football fans don’t have to watch an attack like this ever unfold again. There’s simply no excuse for that kind of behavior in or outside of sports.