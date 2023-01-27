Michigan State Players Who Attacked Michigan Players Likely To Get Cases Dropped Via Community Service

Videos by OutKick

Michigan State lost the football game to Michigan 29-7 last Oct. 29, but its losses from a postgame melee will not be as lopsided as it first appeared.

Seven Michigan State players were charged with various degrees of assault after they attacked Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Green suffered a concussion and missed the next game.

Michigan players carry the Paul Bunyan trophy into the tunnel after beating Michigan State at Michigan Stadium on October 29 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Five of the Spartans were charged with aggravated assault and one with assault and battery – all misdemeanors. Khary Crump was charged with felony assault. Crump pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in January to get the charge dropped. His record will be cleansed if he avoids trouble while on probation.

Michigan State Players Expected To Do Philanthropic Work

Michigan State players Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Brandon Wright and Justin White will get their misdemeanor charges dropped if they carry out the community service and other conditions they agreed to in Washtenaw County court in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday.

“There is going to be no criminal responsibility whatsoever,” Grose’s attorney Max Manoogian told the Associated Press. “They’re going to do some good work in the community, do a little bit of philanthropic work.”