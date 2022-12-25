Michigan State Player Reaches Plea Deal In Tunnel Beatdown Case

Michigan State football player Khary Crump has reached a plea deal for his actions against Michigan.

A total of seven MSU players were charged in relation to the tunnel beatdown against the Wolverines, and Crump faced the most serious punishment after being charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

Khary Crump reaches a plea deal.

However, he has struck a plea deal that will allow him to walk away from the situation without facing any serious consequences.

The redshirt sophomore DB pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling, according to the Detroit Free Press. The misdemeanor charges carry a maximum sentence of a fine of $500 and 93 days in jail. It’s highly-unlikely he spends any time behind bars.

Once he completes probation, his record will be wiped clean. That means unless he slips up again, it will be like the tunnel beatdown never even happened.

Crump must also write an apology letter to Michigan player Gemon Green, who he swung a helmet at.

“This is a step. Writing the apology to Gemon was a step. I am taking this step by step. I am working on KJ the man, KJ the student and KJ the athlete. All I can say is stay-tuned,” Crump said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press.

While Crump’s issues with the criminal justice system, his issues are far from over on the field. Crump has been slapped with a massive eight-game suspension from the Big Ten that he will start in 2023.

That means he’ll miss at least 2/3 of the 2023 regular season.

Hopefully, this situation serves as a blunt reminder that actions do have consequences. If things escalate off the field in a horribly violent way, you will pay the price. Khary Crump had to learn that lesson the hard way.