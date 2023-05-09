Khalil Lee, Mets Minor Leaguer, Dropped By Team Amid Abuse Allegations

Videos by OutKick

The team released New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee amid allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend.

The altercation allegedly started over messages that Hill found on Khalil Lee’s phone. SNY reported that the team dropped Lee on Sunday.

Lee was designated for assignment by the Mets this offseason. He cleared waivers and moved to Triple-A.

As relayed by OutKick’s Ian Miller, “[Lee’s] ex-girlfriend, Keriwyn Hill claims in the lawsuit that in May of 2022, he ‘assaulted her by pulling her hair and choking her during an argument.'”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Khalil Lee #26 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on May 12, 2021 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Orioles 7-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Lee was named in an arrest warrant in August and he was criminally charged with assaulting Hill.

Lee reportedly committed the heinous acts as part of the Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets in 2021.

MLB started investigating the minor leaguer in February. Lee faced punishment under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The Mets’ release reportedly did not stem from the investigation, and the team chalked up to “baseball-related” reasons.

In 21 appearances (65 AB) for Syracuse, Lee logged a .185/.299/.323 slash, adding one home run, six doubles and seven RBI.

The Mets acquired Lee in 2021 as part of the three-team trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals.