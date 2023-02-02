Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Accused of Assault By Ex-Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

Khalil Lee, an outfielder in the Mets organization, has been accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend.

Syracuse.com reported that Lee was named in a warrant issued by local police.

Lee also was served with a lawsuit recently filed in federal court. The lawsuit alleges that the abuse occurred while he played for the Syracuse Mets.

His ex-girlfriend, Keriwyn Hill claims in the lawsuit that in May of 2022, he ”assaulted her by pulling her hair and choking her during an argument,” according to the report.

Hill alleges that she received “multiple bruises and marks on her body” during the incident.

Lee began his career in the Kansas City Royals organization before being traded to the Mets in 2021.

According to Syracuse.com, the two began dating in 2021, before breaking up.

Hill then came to visit him several months later, and they got in an argument over her finding texts on his phone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Khalil Lee #26 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on May 12, 2021 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Orioles 7-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Lee Facing Serious Accusations

According to the lawsuit, Hill alleges that Lee grabbed her by the braids and caused her to hit a kitchen island by “yanking her backward.”

She then felt his hands around her neck and wasn’t able to speak, Hill claims. The lawsuit alleges that he held her like that for around 10 to 15 seconds before letting go.

Obviously these are extremely serious and concerning allegations.

The Mets issued a statement saying they will cooperate with current policies and an upcoming investigation.

“The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations. We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process.”

Lee had received a few brief call ups to the majors, and would almost certainly face a lengthy suspension if the allegations are confirmed.