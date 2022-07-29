Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted on a murder charge in Texas.
A grand jury charged Ware with the murder of his former girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, and was also charged him with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, according to the New York post.
Pomaksi’s body was discovered in 2021 after she was missing for more than a year. Her cause of death wasn’t known as of May 2022.
If convicted, Ware – who played for the Redskins and 49ers during his brief NFL career – could get up to life in prison.
“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all,” Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg told the press after the grand jury’s decision.
Prosecutor Lacy Johnson told the press, “We encourage anyone who has knowledge of what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”
Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of this tragic situation and deal with it accordingly. It’s an absolutely horrific situation.
