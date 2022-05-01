in Media News

Human Remains In Texas ID’d As Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware

Human remains found in Texas in December have been identified as Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL tight end Kevin Ware, per multiple reports.

Ware, 41, played for the then-Washington Redskins in 2003, followed by the San Francisco 49ers a year later. In 2002 while still at the University of Washington, Ware pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Pomanski, 29,was last seen April 25, 2021, at a party at her home in Spring, Texas. She had a different boyfriend at the time. The sheriff’s office described her disappearance as suspicious.

Taylor Pomaski
Taylor Pomanski, 29, went missing after a house party in April. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office/U.S. Marshals Service)

“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told NBC News.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named by the sheriff’s office as of yet.

That said, Montgomery County prosecutors identified Ware as a suspect in a June Court filing — though, again, he has not been designated as such by Harris County investigators.

Kevin Ware
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware attends a hearing in July in Texas. (ABC7 Chicago)

“The former player has been in Montgomery County Jail north of Houston, for 10 months, according to inmate records,” NBC News reported. “His residence is in nearby Spring.”

“Ware was being held without bail after allegedly violating conditions of bond for a case involving drug and weapons charges unrelated to the disappearance, according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston.”

Ware was out on bond at the time of Pomanski’s disappearance. Coby Dubose, Ware’s attorney, told NBC News on Saturday night that authorities have not spoken to Ware about Pomanski recently.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

