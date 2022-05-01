Human Remains In Texas ID’d As Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware

Human remains found in Texas in December have been identified as Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL tight end Kevin Ware, per multiple reports.

Ware, 41, played for the then-Washington Redskins in 2003, followed by the San Francisco 49ers a year later. In 2002 while still at the University of Washington, Ware pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Pomanski, 29,was last seen April 25, 2021, at a party at her home in Spring, Texas. She had a different boyfriend at the time. The sheriff’s office described her disappearance as suspicious.

“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told NBC News.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named by the sheriff’s office as of yet.

That said, Montgomery County prosecutors identified Ware as a suspect in a June Court filing — though, again, he has not been designated as such by Harris County investigators.

“The former player has been in Montgomery County Jail north of Houston, for 10 months, according to inmate records,” NBC News reported. “His residence is in nearby Spring.”

“Ware was being held without bail after allegedly violating conditions of bond for a case involving drug and weapons charges unrelated to the disappearance, according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston.”

Ware was out on bond at the time of Pomanski’s disappearance. Coby Dubose, Ware’s attorney, told NBC News on Saturday night that authorities have not spoken to Ware about Pomanski recently.