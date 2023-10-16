Kevin Porter Jr. Didn’t Break Girlfriend’s Neck, Prosecutors Drop One Assault Charge

Videos by OutKick

Prosecutors dropped one of Kevin Porter Jr.’s assault charges Monday after it was revealed the Houston Rockets guard did not break his girlfriend’s neck during an alleged attack last month.

Police arrested Porter on Sept. 11 after staff at the Millennium Hotel in Manhattan found Kysre Gondrezick in a hallway covered in blood. According to Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer, Gondrezick had a laceration near her right eye and a fractured bone in her neck.

But as it turns out, her neck fracture is actually a congenital defect and was not inflicted by Porter.

“What initially appeared to be a fractured vertebrae was not in fact an injury caused by the defendant,” Curzer told Judge Jay Weiner during Porter’s hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Kevin Porter Jr. faces two charges after the alleged attack on his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick. (Getty Images)

Porter isn’t off the hook, though. The 23-year-old still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault for the alleged assault on Gondrezick. Porter reportedly relentlessly hit his then-girlfriend and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office offered a plea deal on the lower third-degree assault charge — under the condition that Porter undergo counseling — but he rejected the offer.

If convicted of the strangulation charge, he’ll still face a maximum sentence of seven years behind bars.

Porter will not join the Houston Rockets for training camp. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Amid the allegations, the Rockets are looking to trade Porter, who is currently under contract with the team for $63.4 million. For now, though, he is not permitted to join the team as it starts training camp and the preseason.

Porter is due back in court on Nov. 27.

