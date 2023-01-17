Kevin Nash Has Wrestling Fans Concerned Following Recent Comments About Son’s Death

Wrestling fans know that it’s sometimes hard to differentiate between what’s real or fake when watching the events. There’s even a term for it, called “Kayfabe,” which is what the wrestling industry uses to describe the personas and storylines that are meant to come across as real.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s recent comments are not being taken lightly and now have some wrestling fans concerned about his well being.

The 63-year-old Nash, who was a part of the immensely popular “New World Order,” or “nWo” wrestling stable appeared on the “Kliq This” podcast when he made the disturbing comments.

.@RealKevinNash: "Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you're having fun."



"Don't play like that. You have guns so you can't say those things."



"I can do whatever the fuck I wanna do. Long as I leave a note." pic.twitter.com/dtM0TxCQQ0 — bakedLIVE (@bakedLlVE) January 17, 2023

TRISTEN NASH PASSED AWAY 3 MONTHS AGO

During the podcast, Nash mentioned that it was “12 weeks ago that day” that he lost his 26-year-old son Tristen.

“Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you’re having fun.”

Immediately co-host Sean Oliver recognized the severity of what Kevin had said and rebutted him. “Don’t play like that. You have guns, so you can’t say those things,” Oliver told him.

However Nash continued. “I can do whatever the f*** I wanna do. Long as I leave a note,” the Hall of Famer said.

Nash then began opening up about what he has been going through and the grief process since losing his son a few months ago.

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two,” the WWE Hall of Famer said. “And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘So, why am I getting out of bed?

OutKick reached out to Oliver for any further comment regarding Nash’s heartbreaking insight but have not heard back at this time of writing.

Kevin Nash with son Tristen Nash. (Instagram: Kevin Nash)

FANS SHOWING SUPPORT FOR A GRIEVING KEVIN

Tristen passed away after suffering a seizure and going through cardiac arrest. He was Kevin and wife Tamara’s only child.

Nash – who used to go by the wrestler name “Diesel,” is one of the most popular and beloved wrestling figures of all time. He’s one of only a handful of wrestlers that have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two different times – once as a solo wrestler and then again as part of the nWo.

As his comments began being circulated around social media, hundreds of fans began showing their support for Nash.

After hearing this weeks @KliqThisPodcast my heart goes out to @RealKevinNash. I can’t begin to imagine what you’re going through. You don’t know me, and though it won’t mean much, but for the joy you’ve brought me through the years, I just want you know you’re in my thoughts. ❤️ — 🙂Jim Bailey🙂 (@itsjimbailey) January 17, 2023

Just read the comments that @RealKevinNash stated and I'm very concerned for him.



I know you don't know me, or even care to know me, but if you ever need someone to just listen, I'll be here.



I know many of your other friends are too. Be safe & God Bless.#KevinNash #KliqThis — RayReptile™ (@RayReptile) January 17, 2023

If you or someone you know is struggling please know that help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.