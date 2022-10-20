Tristen Nash, Son Of Wrestling Star Kevin Nash, Passed Away On Scott Hall’s Birthday

The son of wrestling Hall of Famer Kevin Nash unexpectedly passed away this week.

Fightful Wrestling tweeted the sad news about the passing of 26-year-old Tristen Nash, adding that the family is asking for privacy during this time.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

RIP Tristen Nash 😔



Thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin Nash and his family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/f1WuujFEbF — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) October 20, 2022

21 years ago my world changed forever. Happy birthday to my son Tristen. pic.twitter.com/Na6wtMrrze — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) June 12, 2017

THE NEWS COMES ON SCOTT HALL’S BIRTHDAY

To add to the heartbreak, the announcement comes on what would have been wrestler Scott Hall’s 64th birthday. Both Kevin Nash and Scott Hall spent years wrestling together as a tag team in “The Outsiders,” and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hall passed away 7 months ago. His tag team partner made the saddening announcement on his Instagram at the time.

No cause of death has been given for Tristen’s passing.

OutKick sends our condolences and prayers to Kevin, his wife Tamara and Tristen’s family and friends.