Kevin Garnett Shares Solid Advice For Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has jeopardized his NBA career over his off-the-court antics.

Morant has been acting a fool by playing with guns: prompting suspensions from the NBA and millions lost in salary and endorsement deals.

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett is the latest NBA figure to speak out on Morant’s struggles with the spotlight.

The 47-year-old ex-NBA forward offered Morant some advice to survive his stardom and protect his playing career.

Ja Morant celebrates his shot in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Morant faces a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 NBA season. The 23-year-old was caught waving a weapon on social media in May — the second occurrence in two months.

In March, Morant first showed off a firearm on Instagram at Denver nightclub, Shotgun Willie’s.

Garnett said that Morant has to be surrounded by a better off-the-court team to last in the league.

“You don’t get to pick and choose when you wanna be a professional, young fella,” Garnett said concerning Morant.

Garnett Encourages Ja Morant To Get New Friends

He added, “You gotta do better. You gotta put yourself around better to do better.”

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen spoke with Garnett, telling him that Morant needs friends that will keep him accountable amid troublesome behavior.

“He gotta get the right people around him,” Tony Allen said. “I know that sound cliché, but more so than anything, you need some cats around you that’s gon’ let you know when you wrong, when you bogus.”

Morant’s camp has frequently joined the Grizzlies star in troubling headlines. Morant and friends, including notable associate David Pack, have been involved with heinous intimidation tactics. In February, Morant and his crew reportedly pointed a red-laser sight at Indiana Pacers players after a contentious game at FedEx Forum.

Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Recently, rumors surrounding Morant’s camp alleged that the NBA was putting out a hit on Morant after his 25-game suspension for brandishing the firearm.

While Morant’s financial losses and loss of public confidence will surely inspire him to consider change, his camp will continue to pull him away from leading a promising NBA career.