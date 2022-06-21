Kevin Durant Cries Back At Charles Barkley’s Critiques

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is known for his on-court offense and online defense.

If someone in the sports media has something negative to say about KD, there’s a good chance the two-time champ will address it on Twitter.

One commentator who never bites his tongue on an issue is TNT’s Charles Barkley.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up after the Warriors won the championship against the Celtics in six games, Barkley bluntly acknowledged that Durant’s former team was able to win a chip without the star forward’s services, yet again.

Barkley said the following: “Until he is the guy on a championship, we’re not going to ever give him the respect that he probably deserves. The game hasn’t changed. Kobe said it, LeBron said it, we’re going to hold him to the same high standard.”

KD pulled up with a straw man against Barkley’s scathing review.

All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa https://t.co/43BWSuijjV — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2022

“All this sh*t is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa,” Durant tweeted.

The child’s play from the two NBA all-timers prompted Twitter to jump in, with most pointing out KD’s soft-shelled response as out of bounds.

After helping the Warriors reach back-to-back titles (2017-18), Durant left to join the Nets in 2019. With the team already achieving a championship in 2014 and earning the all-time best regular-season record (73-9) in 2015-2016, Durant normally appeared as more of a luxury than a necessity to the Stephen Curry-led team.

ESPN contributor and current player CJ McCollum was on KD’s side in the debate.

“[Kevin Durant] was the bus driver of that team. … His resume speaks for himself. There’s no blemishes on it,” McCollum stated.

