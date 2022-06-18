Charles Barkley On LIV Golf: ‘If Somebody Gave Me $200 Million, I’d Kill A Relative’

Make no bones about it: Charles Barkley is all about the bag.

So much so, he’d go crazy lengths if it meant to secure a nice paycheck. With PGA Tour staples such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson bolting for the greener pastures of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf International Series for big money, Barkley, an avid golf fan, said he sees no problem with it.

Barkley appeared on the Friday edition of the Pat McAfee Show and said he’d “kill a relative” if someone offered him nine digits. Mickelson has reportedly been paid around $200 million to play in LIV Golf, while Johnson’s reported figure is north of $100 million.

“I don’t judge other people. Listen, if somebody gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative,” Barkley said. “I’m serious. They’re saying Phil Mickelson got $200 million, Dustin Johnson got $150 million, for $150 million, I’d kill a relative, even one I like.”

The Inside the NBA analyst on TNT continued, saying he’d like to see the LIV golfers playing in the U.S. Open at the top of the leaderboard.

“I want all the LIV guys on top of the leaderboard,” Barkley said. “I want to see the PGA Tour shaking in their damn boots. Listen, I’m not a religious dude but I want chaos this weekend at the U.S. Open.”

Well, about that, Chuck. You see, The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been unkind to the field of LIV golfers. Mickelson’s 78 and 73 in Rounds 1 and 2 left him outside the cut line, finishing 11-over after 36 holes.

After shooting a 68 in Round 1, Johnson shot a 73 Friday and finds himself 1-over and T-31 for the tournament. Of the 15 LIV golfers that were in the tournament, just four find themselves playing during the weekend: Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Richard Bland.

