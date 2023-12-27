Kevin Durant Calls Out Adrian Wojnarowski For ‘Making Sh-t Up’ About Him Being Frustrated With Suns

Videos by OutKick

With the Phoenix Suns sitting at 14-15 on the year, Kevin Durant has every reason to be frustrated, which is exactly what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported ahead of the Suns’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas. The only issue is Woj’s source was based on feelings and not actual fact and KD isn’t standing for it.

Before the Suns’ 14-point home loss to the Mavericks, a game in which Luka Doncic scored 50 points for Dallas, Wojnarowski joined the pregame show and claimed that people in Phoenix can’t help but feel Durant’s frustration with the franchise.

“You talk to people in Phoenix and around that organization, they can feel the frustration with Durant, “Part of that, certainly, is the missed games for Beal,” Wojnarowski explained. “This team was built around those three stars. The underwhelming supporting cast that comes from those massive trades for Durant and Bradley Beal really gutted the organization and left them having to sign a lot of minimum players to fill out the payroll.”

Kevin Durant isn’t frustrated with the Suns, contrary to Adrian Wojnarowski’s report. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

It was an odd report to begin with given Woj cited people’s feelings about Durant potentially being frustrated, but mostly ran with it as if it was gospel.

Durant, who is always eager to call out the media, clapped back at Wojnarowski via an Instagram comment.

“Woj says somebody else “feels” that I’m frustrated and it turned into me being mentally checked out,” he wrote. “This sh-t crazy, these people can flat out lie on my name and make sh-t up and you people will believe it but when my teammates n coaches speak on how I am as a teammate, u ignore it lol.”

Given that the NBA is fueled by off-court drama and folks run with the negative far more often than the positive, Durant certainly can’t be shocked by everyone taking Woj for his word. The Suns sitting at below .500 on the year certainly doesn’t help Durant’s case of not actually being frustrated, but for now you have to take his word over ‘feelings’ that Woj reported around.