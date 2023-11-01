Karma Catches Up With Adrian Wojnarowski As He Sat In Newark Airport For 10 Hours Waiting On James Harden Trade News

Videos by OutKick

Adrian Wojnarowski has six million followers on X and is undoubtedly the go-to reporter when it comes to breaking news around the NBA. While that’s cool and all, life as an NBA insider sounds beyond miserable, and Woj having to sit at Newark Airport for over 10 hours in order to simply be the first person to post about the James Harden trade to the Clippers is the perfect representation of that.

Woj was indeed the first insider to report that Harden had been shipped to the Clippers in a trade involving four NBA Draft picks and six other players. His post on X, formerly Twitter, has over 40 million views at this point, but is that a worthy exchange for having to sit at an airport overnight?

Wojnarowski explained the circumstances of waiting on the trade on ‘The Woj Pod.’ He doesn’t trust in-flight WiFi, which is valid, which forced him to stay the night inside what most would say is the worst airport in the United States.

“It was suggested to me to not get on a plane, that you might be — it’s always my worst fear with this job that you’re on a plane and the wireless is spotty and you can’t get to what you need to do,” Wojnarowski explained.

“So I sat in Newark Airport, watched the place close down and then almost start to reopen again. So from like 5 p.m., they threw me out of the [United Airlines] lounge at around 10:30 p.m. when it closed and then I just went and sat downstairs until I left about 3:30 in the morning.”

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the James Harden trade news, but paid a hefty price. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Woj accomplished his mission of being the first to break the Harden news, but you can’t help but assume that his 10.5-hour stint inside an airport was karma finally catching up to him after his ridiculous “fu-k you” tweet in 2020.

To reset the scene, this was when NBA players were making pre-approved political statements on the backs of their jerseys such as ‘Say Their Names’ and ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Missouri Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver pointing out the hypocrisy and asked why players couldn’t wear statements like ‘Back The Blue’ or ‘Support Our Troops.’

Wojnarowski responded to Sen. Hawley via email by writing “fu-k you.” An ESPN employee showing their true woke colors is no surprise, but the usually tame Woj going after a senator for suggesting the NBA support cops and troops was certainly a stance.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Woj eventually issued an apology, which his overlords at ESPN likely proofread, before eventually being suspended without pay.

