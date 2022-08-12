Kevin Costner and the MLB released an incredible tribute to Ray Liotta during the Field of Dreams game.

The legendary actor recently passed away at the age of 67, and his death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

One of Liotta’s most notable roles was Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams” with Kevin Costner. Now, the movie has spurred an annual baseball game in Iowa.

During the Field of Dreams game Thursday night between the Cubs and Reds, Costner voiced a memorial for Liotta featuring moments for the iconic film.

“He gets to live forever in our hearts whenever he steps out in that cornfield. He’s become eternal. Long live Shoeless Joe and long live Ray, who helped show us when dreams come from the heart, they really can come true,” Costner told fans in the tribute.

Give it a watch below, and grab a couple tissues because it can turn even the hardest man into a puddle.

"That's the beauty of baseball and a movie like 'Field of Dreams.' He gets to live forever in our hearts."



Earlier his year, Ray Liotta sadly passed away at the age of 67. Kevin Costner looks back at his time on set with Liotta and honors the life of his former colleague. pic.twitter.com/HRQ681OgbZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

If that video didn’t pull at your heartstrings, there’s something wrong with you. That was a punch to the gut.

It was an incredible move from Costner and the MLB, but it was still a punch right to your emotions.

Kevin Costner and the MLB honor Ray Liotta during the Field of Dreams game. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)

Ray Liotta was a larger than life personality, and he’s one of the major reasons why “Field of Dreams” was such an epic film.

His role will forever be remembered among the greatest in the history of sports movies.

Props to Costner and the MLB for the classy gesture. It’s a great reminder that sports are about a lot more than winning and losing.