Kevin Costner’s Divorce Gets Ugly, Accuses Wife Of Wanting Massive Child Support Payments For Plastic Surgery

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner continues to get uglier.

The “Yellowstone” star and Christine are going their separate ways after the latter filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, and it doesn’t appear the situation will be resolved peacefully and quietly.

Christine already accused Costner of telling their children about the divorce over Zoom, and she’s demanding $248,000 a month in child support.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are getting divorced. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Kevin Costner fires back over child support claims.

Now, Costner and his forensic accountant are firing back. The man famous for playing John Dutton claimed in divorce documents his estranged wife wants the money for stuff that has nothing to do with their children, according to TMZ.

Most notably, Costner alleges Christine’s expenses include more than $100,000 in plastic surgery costs for herself. Costner also alleges her expenses include massive cash withdrawals and shopping.

Costner’s account has also targeted credit card charges, such as construction loans, according to the same TMZ report. Costner currently claims he pays just under $52,000 a month for his children, and is willing to continue doing so. However, the “Yellowstone” star doesn’t appear ready to fork over nearly $250,000 a month without a huge fight.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are splitting up. The divorce is starting to get ugly. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Costner’s divorce continues to get ugly.

Christine had also previously reportedly refused to move out of Costner’s properties, despite the fact it’s mandated by the couple’s prenup. That situation appears to be resolved. TMZ reported she has agreed to find a place of her own by the end of August.

It appears the situation is setting up to resemble a situation full of so much drama Taylor Sheridan could have written it.

Divorce is never fun. It has to be a hell of a lot worse when it plays out for the whole country to see.

Kevin Costner’s divorce is getting ugly. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Best of luck to Costner moving forward. It sounds like he’s gearing up for a fight that even John Dutton wouldn’t envy.