Kevin Costner Informed Children About Divorce In Very Brief Zoom Call, Estranged Wife Alleges

Kevin Costner allegedly told his kids he was getting a divorce from his wife Christine Baumgartner over Zoom.

The “Yellowstone” star and Christine are going through a very ugly divorce at the moment, and it doesn’t seem like the pressure will let up.

It was revealed Christine wants nearly $250,000 a month in child support. Costner is open to paying around $38,000 a month. The numbers aren’t close. She’s also allegedly refusing to move out of his house, which was mandated in the prenup.

That means a serious fight could be on the way.

Now, Christine alleges in court documents Kevin Costner told the three children they share, all of whom are minors, about the divorce over an incredibly brief Zoom call.

Christine claims in court documents she wanted to tell them together in person, but Costner opted to do it on his own over a computer, according to People.

“He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present.’ After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present. I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later. He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person,” Costner’s estranged wife further claimed in the documents, according to the same report.

The divorce seems to be shaping up in brutal fashion.

The “Yellowstone” star’s wife filed for divorce from the popular actor less than two months ago, and the story has dominated the headlines.

The news also comes with “Yellowstone” ending with season five. It’s unclear when/if the series will actually return.

It was supposed to return in November, but Costner apparently has no interest in shooting the rest of this year. Now, he’s also dealing with a divorce where he’s alleged to have told his young children about the split over Zoom and might have to hand over a quarter of a million dollars a month in child support.

I’m not even sure Taylor Sheridan could have come up with something like this.

Buckle up for chaos. This drama puts most of what happens on the Dutton ranch to shame.