Kenny Pickett’s Wife Amy Takes Note Of His Perfect Ending To A Perfect Steelers Preseason

Kenny Pickett enters his second season in the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers starter. An upgrade to his status last year when he started the season as the rookie backup to Mitchell Trubisky.

He’s not the only one going into year two in the NFL with a new title. His fiancée, Amy Paternoster, picked up the title of wife as the two tied the knot this offseason.

Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Whether it was getting married or entering the season as the starter and getting more reps with the number ones deserve the credit, one thing has been very clear early on, Pickett came ready to play.

The quarterback and Pittsburgh’s first-team offense have been torching teams all preseason. Prior to the Steelers preseason finale, Pickett and the first-teamers had played in three drives and found the end zone on all of them.

He would lead the first-team offense for two drives against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday and they picked up right where they left off on the previous three drives. Pickett and the number ones score five touchdowns on five drives during the preseason.

Pickett was 13 of 15 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. That stat line was enough to earn him a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The Steelers took note of their quarterback’s hot start and so did Pickett’s wife Amy.

Kenny Pickett’s wife taking note of his hot preseason (Image Credit: Amy Pickett/Instagram Story)

Kenny And Amy Pickett Are Preparing For A Big Season

It would be insane to predict Super Bowl run resulting in a ring of a different kind for Pickett based off a 3-0 preseason and a perfect passer rating. So I’m not going to do that. Although, I am a sucker for a smoking hot take.

Having said that, it’s reasonable to expect the first-team offense to continue to play well once the regular season kicks off. That should translate to a better start than the one they got off to last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in good hands – although smaller than some – with Pickett as the team’s signal-caller entering the season.

Off the field Amy will be responsible for handling the elevated duties of wife of QB1. Good luck to them both.