Kenny Pickett’s Car Stolen During Radio Appearance At Car Dealership

Videos by OutKick

Kenny Pickett walked out of a radio appearance only to find that his car was missing.

C’mon Pittsburgh car thieves. You can steal any car you want. Any. But the Steeler’s quarterback’s car should be off-limits.

There’s no way in hell anyone would’ve ever done this to Roethlisberger…

Pickett was at a car dealership — a Chevy dealership, if you must know — where he was attending an event put on by radio station 93.7 The Fan.

However, once that was all wrapped up, Pickett went to hop in his 2023 Genesis SUV. The only problem was that it was nowhere to be found.

Luckily for Pickett, he was car-less for too long. Police recovered the QBs ride and arrested 60-year-old Christopher Carter for allegedly stealing it.

If you’re assuming that this was some kind of brazen scheme to make off with an NFL quarterback’s car, you are mistaken. According to Yahoo Sports, police say that Carter simply walked into the dealership and left with Pickett’s car.

Now, Carter also made it pretty easy for police to find the car. It was sitting right outside his house way they responded to a domestic incident at his address.

Whoops.

Carter was slapped with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges, both of which are felonies. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of an automobile

Fortunately for Pickett, he got his car back as well as all of its contents. this included Pickett’s copy of the Steelers‘ playbook.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle