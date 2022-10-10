Kenny Pickett Says Shaq Lawson Purposefully Went After His Knee On Low Hit

Things got chippy multiple times during the Buffalo Bills’ blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and the finger-pointing continued after the final whistle as well. Pittsburgh rookie QB Kenny Pickett thinks Shaq Lawson’s low hit on him late in the contest was on purpose.

With his team down 38-3 with a minute left in regulation, Pickett rolled to his right on 4th and 15. As he threw the ball out of bounds, Lawson came barrelling in and caught Pickett below the belt. Pickett immediately got up and gave Lawson a shove and called him out for the hit after the game was over.

“From my opinion, I felt like he went after my knee after I threw it,” Pickett told the media. “That’s it, you know, tempers flare. I don’t care, I’m gonna keep playing to the last play of the game. That was it. All good with me.”

Here’s a look at the hit Pickett made note of:

Kenny Pickett got hit low by Shaq Lawson and let him know about it. pic.twitter.com/rYp2kbRNUt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2022

After Pickett got up and gave Lawson a shove, Lawson started shoving back. Things escalated from there with both teams jawing and pushing one another before Pickett and Lawson were separated. Incidentally, Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa swung an elbow back behind his body and made contact with an official.

The ill-advised elbow got Epenesa an early ticket to the locker room as he was ejected from the game.

Pickett took what some are saying was a late-hit on a sliding attempt during the third quarter of the game as well, which resulted in another miniature scuffle on the Bills’ sideline.

For a 35-point blowout, the Steelers-Bills game ended up being entertaining, but for all the wrong reasons.