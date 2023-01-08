TCU Star Is Only ’50-50′ For The National Title Game

TCU running back Kendre Miller is far from 100% ahead of the national title game.

The Horned Frogs will play Georgia Monday night for the college football national title, but Miller might not be out there as he deals with a sprained MCL.

“[Sunday] definitely is going to be pretty much the deciding factor if I can go or not, but I’m going to definitely try. It’s kind of like a 50-50, but I’ll most definitely suit up either way and try,” Miller explained to the media Saturday, according to ESPN.

Kendre Miller is “50-50” to play against Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kendre Miller is a major part of TCU’s offense.

TCU is already a substantial underdog against Georgia. As of Sunday morning, the Bulldogs are -12.5 favorites. Very few people seem to think the Horned Frogs have much of a chance.

Losing Miller would be a devastating blow for Sonny Dykes’ team.

Will Kendre Miller play against Georgia? (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s an electric running back and has put up huge stats all season long. Going into Monday night, he has 1,399 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He also averages more than six yards a carry.

The junior running back is an absolute monster coming out of the backfield. That’s just a fact, and TCU will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to upset Georgia.

Losing Kendre Miller would be a blow that might not be something TCU can recover from.

Kendre Miller’s status is up in the air for the national title game against Georgia. He’s dealing with an MCL issue. TCU is a significant underdog. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll find out whether or not he’s a go Monday night. For the sake of having a great game, I certainly hope he’s able to roll. You’d hate to see TCU play without a full lineup.