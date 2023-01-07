TCU QB Max Duggan Gives Impressive Answer When Asked About Damar Hamlin Ahead Of Championship ￼

Damar Hamlin’s near-fatal incident during Monday Night Football had a profound impact on the entire football community — and that includes TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

Speaking at National Championship Media Day Saturday, Duggan said Hamlin’s injury was eye-opening.

“I’ve seen stuff that he’s doing better right now, so that’s incredible to hear,” Duggan told FOX Digital.

“But I think just in today’s age, a lot of people get caught up in football and the game. But when you see something like that happen and somebody’s life can possibly be taken away like that, it kind of puts a lot of things into perspective.”

FOX digital and @Outkick was on hand to capture this incredibly mature, impressive response from @TCUFootball QB Max Duggan when asked about Damar Hamlin at the CFB championship media day.



It’s obvious why Duggan is so easy to pull for. #CollegeFootballPlayoff #hamlinstrong pic.twitter.com/5KAr5xvQW0 — Sean Labar (@seanlabarpr) January 7, 2023

Damar Hamlin is awake, alert, moving, and – perhaps most significantly – talking. Doctors removed Hamlin’s breathing tube Friday for the first time since he’s arrived at the hospital, and the Buffalo Bills’ safety even spoke to teammates via FaceTime.

This news comes as a relief for a community who has spent the week praying and sending their well wishes.

“There’s a lot bigger things in this world than the game right now,” Duggan said. “Seeing the football world and community and just everyone around kind of surround him and his family has been pretty incredible.”

Duggan and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs square up against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Monday in the College Football National Championship.

While Duggan clearly hopes to lead his team to an upset and national title victory, it’s obvious he has his priorities in line when it comes to the most important things in life.