Kelsey Plum Calls Out Tom Brady For Finally Showing Up To Aces’ Game After Being Announced As Minority Owner Seven Months Ago

Tom Brady became a minority owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in March, but the former NFL quarterback waited until Sunday’s opening contest of the WNBA Finals to attend a game in person. Aces’ star Kelsey Plum took notice and was sure to send a message to Brady after their 99-82 win over the New York Liberty.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘It’s about effing time you showed up,'” Plum said during her post-game press conference. “‘But what I love about him was he was just like, ‘You already know.’ Just super excited for his investment in our franchise and understanding what that means for us, and not just us, but the league. And putting eyes on us.”

Kelsey Plum: “It’s about F’ing time you showed up.” Tom Brady: “You already know.” pic.twitter.com/M70QP4vF17 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 9, 2023

Clearly, Plum was messing around with Brady when she took her jab at him sitting courtside, but the jokes practically write themselves in this situation.

Not only does the WNBA struggle to acquire casual fans, the minority owner of a team can’t even bother to show up to a game until it’s Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Also, whose idea was it to host Game 1 of the Finals on Sunday afternoon? Another league known as the NFL has owned Sundays for quite some time, and anything that tries to compete with it loses, and loses badly.

As for Brady’s stake in the Aces, the team and future Hall of Famer announced back on March 23 that he had purchased an unspecified share of the team. The WNBA’s owners took until October 2 to approve the purchased stake.

I’m not smart or rich enough to understand the process of purchasing a share of a professional sports team, but I can comfortably say that taking over half a year to approve the greatest quarterback to ever live’s involvement in the WNBA is a questionable move.

Expediting the process to make Brady an official piece of the league would have been a much wiser decision.