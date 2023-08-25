WNBA Champ Las Vegas Aces Snubbed By Vacationing Biden At White House Ceremony

Videos by OutKick

The 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces were scheduled to visit the White House today, however, President Joe Biden decided he had better things to do.

By which I mean he extended his vacation.

The team still got their chance to be honored at the White House. The only difference was they got to press the flesh with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband.

Lucky them.

According to a report from Fox News’ Peter Doocy, the initial announcement for the Aces visit said that they would be honored by the President and First Lady. However, when they started setting up for the ceremony the Vice Presidential seal was front and center. That made it clear that Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff would host them instead.

FOX: Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., were originally supposed to host the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces at the White House today — but he decided to extend his vacation even longer, so they got Kamala and Doug instead pic.twitter.com/M4vIRp3dqG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2023

No word on what exactly Biden’s reason was for flaking on the Aces. His motorcade was spotted in the Lake Tahoe area where he has been vacationing.

If there’s a job out there where things suddenly come up it’s President of the United States. However, if Biden did decide not to go back to Washington to honor the team — which sounds to have been the case — just to extend a vacation, that’s just bad form.

These White House team visits are always kind of a joke to begin with. Still to extend an invite and then decide, “Meh, not interested,” is a terrible look.

Plus, this is a president, who has championed women’s sports. As he should.

However, as we’ve now seen, his actions speak louder than words when it comes to this subject.

