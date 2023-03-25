Kelly Ripa Talks About ‘Sexual Rituals’ That She Developed With Her Husband On FaceTime

Videos by OutKick

Kelly Ripa has a new podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, the point of which must be to embarrass her grown children. She wasted no time in doing so. The very first episode she discussed “sexual rituals” she developed with her husband Mark Consuelos on FaceTime.

To add a cherry to the top of the embarrassment sundae, Ripa’s husband was also her first guest on the podcast. Yep, mom and dad dished on “sexual rituals” on a podcast together. This takes being embarrassing parents to a new level.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The FaceTime rituals were developed back in 2020. Consuelos was in Canada for 10 months filming Riverdale and the two had to come up with a way to keep the spark alive. In steps FaceTime and you know what on camera.

Ripa overshared the details of those many months apart when their marriage counselor joined the show. She said, “Can I tell you something? We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime.

“I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder.

“I’m not kidding,” she continued. “I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark so that he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing.

“You get really close to yourself in situations where you’re separated from your husband for long periods of time.”

Nothing Like Parents Who Overshare

Consuelos and Ripa have been married for more than 26 years and have three kids together. The kids are all in college and aged from 20 through 25.

While college kids probably aren’t the target demo for the podcast, there’s a slight chance that their kids’ classmates catch wind of their FaceTime sexual rituals.

That always makes for a good time. But the best part about revealing details like these, you don’t need any of your classmates to know in order to be embarrassed. The embarrassment of knowing this happened is enough.

Good luck to the kids going forward. This is how mom’s new podcast gets out of the gates. There’s no telling what other things of topics mom is going to be covering going forward.