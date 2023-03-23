‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Signs A Deal With A Sex Toy Company To Sling Vibrators After Breaking Up With Her Cheating Boyfriend

Videos by OutKick

A dose of reality hit the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules earlier this month. A cheating scandal involving the cast led to a breakup of a long-term relationship between two of the show’s stars.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval called it quits at the beginning of March after Sandoval was caught cheating. To make matters worse, Sandoval was caught cheating with another co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules” attends VanderCrawl at Kola House (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images)

Sandoval has been on the show since the very beginning while Madix joined in season two. They confirmed their relationship during the season 2 reunion back in 2014.

For her part in the affair, Leviss has apologized. She said shortly after Madix and Sandoval split, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships.”

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

It’s hard to tell if Madix accepted the apology or not. She hasn’t really addressed the apology and when asked recently if Leviss had reached out to apologize personally she claimed not to know her.

That’s one way to put a cheating scandal behind you. So is signing a deal with a sex toy company, which Madix has done as well. She revealed on Instagram that she’s changing up her vibe with a new vibrator.

Madix is also slinging the vibrators to anyone who wants one and signs up to her giveaway. She’s all smiles as she holds up a Bellesa Boutique product as she announces, “Sometimes you just gotta change up your vibe. I’m hooking you all up with toys!”

Buckle Up For The Reunion

This is the ultimate turning a negative into a positive. For anyone who was worried about Madix following the cheating scandal they really shouldn’t be.

You have to figure that the vibrator will help some. The real sign that she’s going to be fine is that she’s cashing in on the scandal.

That doesn’t mean the reunion show isn’t going to be awkward. It absolutely will be, but at the same time it’s going to be pure entertainment.

There’s a chance Madix is able to turn the situation it into an opportunity to sling more vibrators. If anyone can figure that out, she can.