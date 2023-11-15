Kelce Brothers Drop Christmas Tune That Is Way Better Than It Has Any Business Being

Videos by OutKick

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have teamed up for a new Christmas song and it’s way better than you’d expect it would be and it’s absolutely tearing up the charts.

At least if you thought it’d be a flaming bag of dog poo like I thought it might.

Actually, I had higher hopes after hearing Kelce and teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson’s version of “All I Want For Christmas.” That was solid. It’s a tall order to not make a rendition of the most overplayed song of the Christmas season instantly hateable, but they pulled it off.

The Brothers Kelce have now teamed up for a song called the “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” and it’s been (likely intentionally) released the week the brothers square off in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Not bad. Not bad at all. Slickly produced and, man, that Jason Kelce has himself one soulful set of pipes. Who would have thought that the guy who has a mass of humanity the weight of a VW Beetle crushing him every time the Birds run the Brotherly Shove would have a voice like that?

Some have even gone so far as to compare Jason Kelce’s singing to the great Tom Waits. I hear it at times, but I feel like any time someone has a gruff voice everyone immediately goes to Tom Waits, even if doesn’t sound that much like him.

Not a bad song either. The song gets a little Dropkick Murphys-ish in the middle. That’s not a bad thing by any stretch; just an observation.

The Kelce Brothers’ Christmas Tune Is Climbing The Charts

Whether or not Jason Kelce sounds like Tom Waits doesn’t matter. What does matter is that the Kelces managed to strike while the iron was hot and put out a song that leveraged their current popularity to go screaming up the charts.

I mean, look at this:

This is incredibly humbling, thank you to all for supporting!! pic.twitter.com/4JhCxUAfsU — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 15, 2023

That’s right, they’re on the Apple Music (it’ll always be iTunes to me) top 10. Up there with the likes of Jack Harlow, Chris Stapleton, and Dua Lipa. With all due respect to Terry Bradshaw, I don’t think his Christmas album did that.

Impressive stuff from the Brothers Kelce who are on a world-class heater these last few months.

