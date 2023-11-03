Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson Drop New Christmas Cover (Yes, During The First Week Of November) And It’s Not Bad At All

Videos by OutKick

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles have dropped the first single from their upcoming Christmas album.

Yes, during the first week of November. This appears to be the new normal. Get used to it.

The three players call themselves the Philly Specials. They’ve released a cover of Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic that everyone hates, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Either those dudes aren’t half bad singers or Pro Tools can polish a turd like no one’s business. Whatever, the case, that’s every bit as listenable as just about any Christmas song you’ll hear on the radio this year.

And that Christmas tuneage should be starting any minute now. It doesn’t matter that we’re more than two weeks away from Thanksgiving. For whatever reason, this year, the switch over from Halloween to Christmas was so fast, I think it gave me whiplash.

True story: my apartment underwent the change on Halloween.

I was enjoying the day in my office (read: extra bedroom with a desk in it) where I was working and watching a marathon of Halloween classics on TCM. In the middle of 1933’s The Invisible Man I got up to get some coffee and came face to face with a Christmas tree. As I was trying to figure out how the hell it got there, my girlfriend asked me to help get the ornaments out of the closet. I’m not a dummy, I happily obliged despite some lingering confusion.

Still, the juxtaposition of horror and holiday cheer was mind-boggling. It was like an episode of The Twilight Zone. A really lame one.

Kelce, Mailata, and Johnson’s version of “All I Want For Christmas” could be more listenable than the original performed by Christmas music juggernaut Mariah Carey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

Could This Song Crack The Christmas Music Rotation?

I’m going to be honest. I didn’t think I’d enjoy it because I am a huge Thanksgiving guy, and I always felt like the quick shift from Halloween to Christmas came at the expense of Thanksgiving.

But you know what? I’m kind of enjoying it.

And I kind of enjoyed Kelce, Mailata, and Johnson’s rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Mariah Carey’s version is not at the top of my list. Under normal circumstances, I’d much rather listen to someone who can’t read music try to play “Dominick the Donkey” on the flugelhorn than Mariah’s caterwauling.

I can’t believe I’m saying this. Maybe they just caught me in a good mood. But I might need to check out the full album when it’s released.

It could very well join my rotation alongside the works of Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, and believe it or not, late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland’s Christmas record (which is great).

