Keith Olbermann Proves He’s A Sad Man With Latest Twitter Attack

In case you’ve forgotten, Keith Olbermann’s life kinda sucks right now.

Between filming passionate rants on Republicans, thanking his geriatrician for a fifth booster shot or DM’ing companies for an intern’s position, Olbermann has managed to do a whole lotta nothing in a very public way.

NEW VIDEO: Time to stop coddling the morons who won’t get vaccinated.



And first, we stop calling them “Anti-Vax” or “Makers of a Personal Choice.”#



We start calling them what they really are:



SNOWFLAKES WHO ARE AFRAID OF GETTING THE VACCINE! pic.twitter.com/m7hbKj4qJ6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 1, 2021

Over the weekend, the former ESPN anchor — and 2022 OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge Champion — went after conservative writer Bethany Mandel on Twitter.

Mandel responded to a tweet by political pundit Steve Schmidt — Olbermann caught the response and crazily went after Mandel’s status as a mother.

Again, not in his hey-days.

Imagine putting "homeschool mom" in your bio and not understanding you've just ruined the lives of five innocent children — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 8, 2022

Olbermann tweeted, on Mother’s Day, “Imagine putting ‘homeschool mom’ in your bio and not understanding you’ve just ruined the lives of five innocent children.”

Mandel took the time to remind Olbermann that the only thing he shares a last name with him is his Twitter handle.

What an empty life this man lives. This is how we live ours. ✌️ https://t.co/BV2rmOtKVb pic.twitter.com/e3nfAz4qDA — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 8, 2022

The finals of the @outkick woke sports media bracket are oozing white privilege. Who will join Jemele Hill in the woke hall of fame: Rex Chapman or Keith Olbermann? Place your votes and share your analysis below. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 4, 2022

Here’s what Outkick founder Clay Travis had to say:

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela