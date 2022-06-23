Keith Olbermann Calls for Dissolution of Supreme Court

Former television host Keith Olbermann called for the dissolution of the Supreme Court on Thursday, following a ruling that overturned New York’s restrictive concealed carry regulations.

The Court determined in a 6-3 ruling that the law that made it difficult to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun was unconstitutionally restrictive

“We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need,” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in Thursday’s decision regarding New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

And for that, Olbermann demands that the states ignore the ruling and pretend as if the SCOTUS no longer exists.

Here’s what a deranged old man looks like on Twitter:

It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the "court" has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You're a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?#IgnoreTheCourt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

While most respondents have had fun with Olbermann’s call to essentially overthrow the government, Twitter has come to his defense.

Some anonymous Twitter employee made the editorial decision to downplay Olbermann’s deranged rant after his name appeared in the “Trending” section.

Here’s Twitter explaining why Olbermann is trending (H/T Louder with Crowder):

Nope. He’s trending because he looks like a legit crazy person. I mean, look at him:

Also, fuck Alito, Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and the paralegal Coney Barrett. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

And, somehow, this guy had the nerve to call Jack Del Rio a “deranged son of a bitch” last week.

The sad state of Keith Olbermann is a warning to the woke: this is what years of outrage and hate can do to the well-being of a man.

On the bright side, no one makes content-creating easier than this loon.

We now patiently await his reaction to a Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. If SCOTUS rules in the direction the leaked draft suggests, there is a chance that Olbermann will finally leave his apartment and protest outside the homes of the justices alongside these characters:

'BLOODY' SCENE: Pro-choice protesters descend on home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett carrying baby dolls. https://t.co/K1HLIkx2u0 pic.twitter.com/0CW5HPV6uj — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 20, 2022

Olbermann is so off the chains that we may have to retire him from the Woke All-Star Challenge next year. His nuttiness is just too dominant.

Olbermann “is the craziest bastard east of the Mississippi River,” OutKick’s Joe Kinsey put it astutely. And that was before today’s call for the dissolution of the Supreme Court.