Keith Hernandez Tells Howie Rose To ‘Stick To Hockey’ After Brutal First Pitch

Mets radio play-by-play broadcaster Howie Rose was given the great honor — seriously, this America’s version of being knighted — of throwing out the first pitch at Wednesday’s Mets-Phillies Game.

Rose is one of four people — along with players Howard Johnson and Al Leiter, as well as fellow broadcaster Gary Cohen — who will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on Friday.

Unfortunately for him, it went very poorly, and he had to return to the booth blissfully unaware that he was hearing it from his colleague on the TV side, Mets great and Hall of Fame Seinfeld guest star, Keith Hernandez.

"Howie, stick to hockey!"



Keith gave @HowieRose a hard time over his first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/mdu0VAcKWt — SNY (@SNYtv) May 31, 2023

“I can see why Howie doesn’t hit the golf ball straight,” Hernandez said.

Upon re-watching Rose’s first pitch the Mets great had a word of advice for Rose, who also called games for the New York Rangers and New York Islanders over his illustrious career.

“Oh my god; Howie, stick to hockey.”

At Least Rose Owned It When He Choked Throwing The First Pitch

Perhaps Rose is more cut out for a ceremonial puck drop than a ceremonial first pitch.

It wasn’t the worst showing we’ve ever witnessed, but it was far from stellar.

Rose is a lefty, which I don’t feel like we see all too often from ceremonial first-pitch throwers, so that was cool. High marks for trotting out there with a glove too. I love that. Just shows that he gave it some thought. Plus, a glove is good for balance.

However, as Hernandez pointed out, he had a bit too much rotation on his delivery and threw a pitch that would’ve clobbered a right-handed hitter in the thigh.

Rose should get some respect for copping to the fact that he choked. Nothing worse than seeing someone throw one 8 feet wide of the catcher and then wave like they didn’t just completely embarrass themself.

If you mess up, own it as Rose did.

After the good-natured ribbing, perhaps Hernandez felt a little bad because he went on to speak very highly of the Howie Rose bobblehead that fans received on Wednesday.

As he should, because honestly, they’re pretty sweet. They even talk.

It’s no George Costanza bobblehead, but it’s still very cool.

