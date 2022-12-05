Kedon Slovis, Once Again, Will Transfer

Kedon Slovis is back on the move.

After a single season with the Pittsburgh Panthers, Slovis is back in the transfer portal and looking for a new home.

Previously transferred from USC to Pitt after Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams came to town.

Kedon Slovis who has been the starting QB at USC and Pitt and has thrown 68 TD passes and 33 INTs in his career, tells me he is entering the portal. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2022

There’s no doubt plenty of teams will be calling looking to see if they can get Slovis on campus. He’s a veteran college QB with plenty of reps.

This season at Pitt, he threw for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the 8-4 Panthers. Far from great, but serviceable. In his career, he has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards, 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Pitt QB Kedon Slovis is transferring. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s far removed from lighting the college football world on fire as a freshman with the Trojans back in 2019, but if there’s a team desperately looking for a new passer, you could do much worse than Kedon Slovis.

How many guys in the portal have played in 38 college football games at the quarterback position? Not many. Not many at all.

Pittsburgh Panthers QB Kedon Slovis enters the transfer portal. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

He’ll be 22 before next season starts, has tons of starting experience and a proven track record. There’s a very good chance Slovis can find himself a very solid situation. Don’t be surprised if he has a lot of success in 2023.