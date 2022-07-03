Keanu Reeves Takes In Action At Formula 1 British Grand Prix Qualifier

Some gray skies and a bit of pouring rain didn’t stop Keanu Reeves from enjoying his time at the British Grand Prix qualifying race at Silverstone Circuit in England on Saturday.

The 57-year-old box-office star, one of the stars of the upcoming release “DC League of Super-Pets,” took in the action as he prepares for his new Formula 1 docuseries.

Keanu Reeves absolutely loved his time at the British Grand Prix! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Vjfu4kcqJi — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 2, 2022

“It was wet but it was thrilling,” Reeves said, via Sky Sports. “It was absolutely amazing to be that close. Silverstone and rain, perfect. I think being that close to it, just seeing the speed and the way that they’re going at the turns and exiting the turns is something unbelievable.

“We are being hosted by Ross Brawn, he has been a legend and is such an amazing person so it was really cool to meet him and spend some time with him, he offered us the chance to be here. That’s what we are going to try and do, we are going to tell that amazing, remarkable story.”

Keanu Reeves enjoying himself in the Aston Martin garage today 😎 pic.twitter.com/xgJIAo7reE — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 2, 2022

The docuseries, which will premiere on Disney+ in 2023, is focused on the 2009 Formula 1 season. The 2009 campaign was the first to feature the Brawn racing car after Honda left the sport the year prior.

“From the outside a friend of mine was telling this story and I was so struck by it,” Reeves said, via People.com “We were like ‘Well let’s tell that story’ and it has been really great to be able to learn more from what was going on in F1 back in the day, there was just so much happening in F1. Just the world of F1 was extraordinary, it always is but that year with Brawn I think something special happened.”

Photo courtesy of Formula 1.

