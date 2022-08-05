Keanu Reeves Is Coming To TV In “The Devil In The White City”

Keanu Reeves has become one of the internet’s favorite big screen stars over the years, but now he’s set to switch things up and tackle the small screen.

Reeves has signed on to appear in Hulu’s adaptation of the author Erik Larson’s 2003 nonfiction bestseller, The Devil In The White City. The book mixes the true stories of the World’s Columbian Exposition and notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes.

Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu's 'Devil in the White City' https://t.co/ozKSaXQKcR — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2022

It may come as a bit of a disappointment to some, by Reeves isn’t going to be playing notorious killer Holmes. Instead, the John Wick star has been cast as architect Henry Burnham. He was largely responsible for planning and building the World’s Columbian Exposition and was one of the book’s main characters.

The series will be produced by Martin Scorcese and Leonardo DiCaprio have held the book’s film rights for more than a decade. While a film adaptation was announced back in 2015, it was scrapped in favor of the upcoming TV series that will now feature Keanu Reeves, who is also going to be credited as a producer.

Earlier proposed adaptations had planned on having DiCaprio in the role of Holmes. That would’ve been something to see, but it’s not looking like that will be the case anymore.

This series is sure to awaken the very played out “which is better: the book or the TV show debate.” It’s just the “MJ or Lebron” debate for people who like books and movies.

The Devil In The White City is one of my favorite books, so I’ll be watching every episode of this series when its released, even if it becomes clear minutes into the first episode that it’s a grease fire (which, fingers crossed, will not be the case).

It’ll be tough to do the book justice, but let’s let Marty, Leo, and Keanu give it their best shot.