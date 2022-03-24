Dude, Where’s My Movie: Actor Keanu Reeves Removed From Chinese Streaming Services Over Support For Tibet

Not even The One can dodge China’s censorship.

According to the Los Angeles Times, actor Keanu Reeves and titles from his filmography have been nixed by numerous Chinese streaming services.

The abrupt ban concentratedon Reeves’ outspoken support for Tibet, which the Chinese government has long prohibited. Reeves was also a featured guest at the 35th annual Tibet House Benefit Concert.

Per the non-profit’s mission statement:

Tibet House US is dedicated to preserving Tibet’s unique culture at a time when it is confronted with extinction on its own soil. By presenting Tibetan civilization and its profound wisdom, beauty, and special art of freedom to the people of the world, we hope to inspire others to join the effort to protect and save it.

Tibet House US is part of a worldwide network of Tibetan institutions committed to ensuring that the light of the Tibetan spirit never disappears from the face of this earth.

For decades, the Chinese government has selectively censored content it considers anathema to the CCP’s political and cultural criteria.

“Due to relevant laws, regulations and policies, some results are not shown,” stated China’s online platform, iQiyi.

Around 19 films from Reeves’ filmography were removed from Tencent’s online media service.

“Given that Beijing vehemently rejects any claims of Tibetan independence and views the Nobel Peace Prize laureate as a dangerous ‘separatist,’ the news enraged Chinese nationalists, who stormed social media with insults, vowing to boycott the film,” notes the Times report.

American film studios have infamously edited their films to fit the CCP’s standard for on-screen content to air their film in the massive Chinese film market.

Reeves’ latest film, The Matrix: Resurrections, had a cumulative box office gross of $11.8 million.

