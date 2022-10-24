Kayvon Thibodeaux Offers Vulgar Message For Any Giants Doubters

The New York Giants are 6-1. Nobody in their right mind would have predicted this sort of start for the Giants this season, yet here we are. Kayvon Thibodeaux has played a role in four of the team’s six wins, and while he’s only a rookie, he’s not afraid to send a message to any doubters still out there.

The defensive end out of Oregon has battled the injury bug a bit this season but has played each of the last five weeks. During Sunday’s win in Jacksonville over the Jaguars, Thibodeaux recorded three total tackles.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 30: Kayvon Thibodeaux has 10 tackles and 1 sack for the Giants this season. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After New York’s 23-17 win, Thibodeaux was asked about the outside world’s perception of this Giants team, specifically how it has surpassed expectations.

He didn’t particularly like that question.

“I don’t care what people around the league do. Fu-k ‘em! Fu-k all the people around the league,” Thibodeaux said, according to nj.com. “The only people that matter are the people in this room. The only people that are going to dictate what happens on Sunday are the people in this room. Excuse my French.”

That’s about as clear of a postgame message one can send and also the type of mentality any great team has to have.

The Giants haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2011. It’s no surprise they’re not going to get any respect until they actually break those streaks. If Thibodeaux and the Giants keep that same energy it looks like both could end this season.