Kayla Simmons Reports For Duty While Testing The Limits Of Her Baywatch Style Swimsuit

Hop on the Kayla Simmons bandwagon or get completely annihilated by it. Either way it’s coming and it’s coming in hot. The former Marshall volleyball player is not playing around when it comes to the world of influencing.

Over the years the 27-year-old has turned her timeline into must watch entertainment. She’s setup shop out in Los Angeles where over the last several weeks she’s managed to hit the one million follower mark and land on the cover of Maxim Australia.

Those are obvious signs that things are picking up for Kayla, not slowing down. Another sign things are headed in the right direction are the tens of thousands of likes that go along with her social media posts.

Brands live for that kind of interaction and are more than willing to pay good money to have their products pushed by the best in the business. Kayla’s certainly seen her fair share of that kind of attention lately, but her followers don’t follow her for the products she’s pushing.

They follow her for the boundary pushing type of content that she shared on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. Kayla reported for duty in a Baywatch style red swimsuit with a matching whistle. The one-piece held on for dear life as she did a little dance.

Kayla Simmons Is An Influencer On The Rise

Was this bathroom video some sort of tribute to Baywatch legend Pamela Anderson? Possibly, the actress did just celebrate her 56th birthday over the weekend. Happy birthday to Pamela by the way.

Or is this just a completely random video that doesn’t have anything to do with Pamela Anderson or Baywatch? It’s hard to believe that it wasn’t in some way connected to one or both.

Whatever the reason for the video, Kayla’s strong summer continues and there’s no end to that in sight. That’s welcomed news as we navigate the several weeks until football season gets here.